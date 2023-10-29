How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat will face each other in what will be a 2023/2024 NBA regular season game. Here, you can find all the essential details, including the date, start time, and how to watch or livestream it online in the United States.

The Miami Heat once again find themselves facing tough rivals they eliminated last season. Just a day ago, they clashed with the Boston Celtics, a team they overcame in the Conference finals, and now, they’re up against the Milwaukee Bucks, their first-round opponents from last season.

It’s evident that the Bucks are motivated to seek revenge for their 2023 playoff defeat, and the Heat are well aware of this. Miami didn’t have the best start to the season and currently holds a 1-2 record. This presents a prime opportunity for the Bucks to secure a victory.

When will Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat be played?

The 2023/2024 NBA regular season game between Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat take place this Monday, October 30 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat

This 2023/2024 NBA regular season game between Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: BSWI.