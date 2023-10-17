How to watch New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

New York Knicks will play against Washington Wizards in a 2023 NBA preseason game. Here, you can find all the essential details, including the date, start time, and how to watch or livestream it online in the United States.

[Watch New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards online free in the US on Fubo]

Last season showcased a significantly improved version of the New York Knicks compared to previous years. They even advanced to the Conference semifinals but were ultimately defeated by the Miami Heat. The Knicks are now determined to achieve even more in the upcoming season.

It has been 50 years since their last championship victory, and the New York franchise is eager to break free from this prolonged championship drought. To achieve this, they must prepare diligently. Their opening opponents are the Washington Wizards, who made an unsuccessful attempt to reach the Play-in last season. In the 2023/2024 season, the Wizards must strive for significant improvement.

When will New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards be played?

The 2023 NBA preseason game between New York Knicks and Washington Wizards will take place this Wednesday, October 18 at 7:30 PM (ET).

New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards

This 2023 NBA preseason game between New York Knicks and Washington Wizards can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBA League Pass, MSG, MNMT2.