How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

San Antonio Spurs will face off against Houston Rockets in a 2023 NBA preseason game. Here, you can find all the essential details, including the date, start time, and how to watch or livestream it online in the United States.

This game features two teams in dire need of improvement in the current season. In the 2022/2023 season, they occupied the bottom two spots in the Western Conference and were only outperformed by the Detroit Pistons, who ultimately ranked as the worst team in the entire NBA. Both teams finished with the same disappointing record of 22-60.

The Houston Rockets have experienced a prolonged period of struggle over several years, while the San Antonio Spurs are noteworthy in this context. In the 2021/2022 season, they had made it to the Play-in with a young and talented squad. Retaining that talent would likely have led to improvement. It remains to be seen if their recent overhaul will yield positive results.

When will San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets be played?

The 2023 NBA preseason game between San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets will take place this Monday, October 16 at 8:00 PM (ET).

San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets

This 2023 NBA preseason game between San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBA League Pass, CW35, Space City Home Network.