Where to watch Club America vs Necaxa live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2025

Club America and Necaxa will face against each other in a Liga MX Clausura 2025 Matchday 7 clash. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

Club America have had a near-flawless start to the Clausura 2025, racking up 16 points out of a possible 18 and standing as one of the league’s two undefeated teams. Las Aguilas are once again making a strong case for the title, just as they did in 2024, and remain the favorites to take home the championship.

They’ll aim for their sixth victory as they face Necaxa, who have been inconsistent with three wins and three losses, sitting in 9th place with 9 points. A win would be crucial for Necaxa, not just to climb the standings but to make a statement against such a formidable opponent.

When will the Club America vs Necaxa match be played?

Club America take on Necaxa in the Matchday 7 of the Liga MX Clausura 2025 this Friday, February 14. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:00 PM (ET).

Jose Paradela of Necaxa – Leopoldo Smith/Getty Images

Club America vs Necaxa: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Club America vs Necaxa in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Club America and Necaxa will be available for viewers in the USA on Univision, TUDN and DirecTV Stream.

However, with both TUDN and Univision no longer included on Fubo, fans cannot use this streaming platform to catch all Liga MX action.