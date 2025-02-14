Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards addresses criticism of the NBA’s reliance on three-pointers

The NBA has faced declining TV ratings in recent years, and critics have pointed fingers at the current style of play, which heavily emphasizes three-point shooting. However, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards believes the game’s evolution, including the rise of three-point attempts, is simply a natural progression.

The criticism does have some merit—today’s game looks vastly different from the “golden era” of Michael Jordan. On Wednesday, February 12, the league set a new record for three-point attempts, with 1,119 shots taken across the 15 games that took place, according to OptaStats.

Many argue that the NBA’s declining ratings are due to the “unexciting” nature of the current style of play, dominated by teams frequently trading three-point shots. Edwards, however, pushed back against that notion.

“What they want us to do? It’s four people in the paint. If they’re leaving us open for the three ball, I think that’s just taking what the game gives you,” Edwards told Complex in a recent interview.

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves shoots from the three-point line against Daniel Gafford #21 of the Dallas Mavericks. (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

The Timberwolves’ franchise player also highlighted the influence of modern-day shot-blocking giants like Victor Wembanyama, who make it difficult for players to attack the rim, forcing teams to adjust their strategies and seek points from beyond the arc.

“You got Wemby. You got these boys. They tall. They big. They blocking shots, man. We not forcing our way to the paint every time,” Edwards added. “So, everybody can think what they want to think, but I just feel like the game changes. Guys want to shoot threes, and guys are good at it. The viewership is down. I don’t know what they got to do—lower the rim or something?”

Shaquille O’Neal blames Curry for too many three-pointers in the NBA

On a November 2024 episode of his show, The Big Podcast with Shaq, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal blamed Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors for the league’s three-point-heavy approach, suggesting their influence has contributed to the dip in viewer interest.

“Everybody is running the same plays… Steph Curry and those guys messed it up,” O’Neal said. “I don’t mind Golden State back in the day shooting threes, but every team isn’t a 3-point shooter. So why does everybody have the same strategy? I think it makes the game boring”.

