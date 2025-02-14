Steve Kerr addresses Kevin Durant’s refusal to return to the Warriors with honest admission

The Golden State Warriors entered the NBA trade deadline with the clear intention of bolstering their roster to strengthen their position in the competitive Western Conference. While they did manage to secure Jimmy Butler, the Warriors initially had their sights set on Kevin Durant. However, the forward chose to remain with the Phoenix Suns, ultimately deciding against a return to San Francisco. Head coach Steve Kerr recently opened up about that decision.

“I don’t blame Kevin one bit for not wanting to rerun things here,” Kerr said, via ESPN. “He took so much (expletive) for like, ‘Oh, you’re jumping on the bandwagon.’ And then he’s Finals MVP two years in a row. It’s like he still gets criticized. So, why would he want to face all that (expletive) again?”

The coach’s comments alluded to the intense backlash Durant faced when he made the decision to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016 and join the Warriors. That move followed Golden State’s dramatic comeback in the Western Conference Finals, where they eliminated OKC.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Durant’s arrival in San Francisco paired him with an already star-studded roster featuring Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson. This formed a superteam that would go on to win two consecutive NBA championships. The decision was seen by many at the time -and still today- as an easy path for KD to secure an NBA title that had previously eluded him.

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns looks on against the Houston Rockets during the first half at Toyota Center.

Advertisement

Kerr expresses satisfaction with current roster

Despite the failed attempt to bring Durant back into the fold, Kerr has expressed no disappointment. “I think it all worked out as it probably was supposed to,” he acknowledged. He quickly turned his focus to praising Jimmy Butler, the high-caliber player the Warriors ultimately acquired before the deadline. “For Jimmy, it’s a fresh start. For us, it’s a different vibe, different look,” Steve added.

Advertisement

see also Stephen Curry sends clear message about Kevin Durant’s decision to reject joining the Warriors

Explaining why the conditions weren’t right for a Durant return, Kerr noted, “Kevin didn’t feel (a reunion), so it wouldn’t have been healthy for him to come here or for us if he didn’t want to be here.” The coach also weighed in on the Butler-Durant comparison: “Obviously, we would’ve been thrilled with either one of them. But I think it all worked out as it was supposed to.”

Advertisement

Durant addresses the trade speculation

A few days ago, Kevin Durant spoke about his frustrations this season with the Suns regarding trade speculation. When asked whether he ever considered leaving Phoenix before the trade deadline, he was forthright: “Nah. I always had a goal of playing my contract out and seeing what happens. I can’t focus on a year and a half down the line. I focus on the day ahead of me. I know that will be a topic.”

Durant also discussed how the ongoing rumors were affecting his daily focus with the Suns. “Probably the most frustrating thing about being in trade talks is that the microscope is gonna be on solely just me the rest of the season,” he admitted.

Advertisement