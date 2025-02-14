Trending topics:
nba

NBA insider reveals Jimmy Butler’s pick for his most talented teammate ever

Jimmy Butler has quickly made his mark with the Golden State Warriors, delivering strong performances over the past four games. Despite starting a new chapter with Warriors, NBA insider revealed the most talented teammate Butler believes he has ever played with, and his choice surprised many.

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Jimmy Butler #10 of the Golden State Warriors looks on against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at the United Center.
© Michael Reaves/Getty ImagesJimmy Butler #10 of the Golden State Warriors looks on against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at the United Center.

Since Jimmy Butler’s arrival, the Golden State Warriors have won four of their last five games, climbing to 10th place in the Western Conference and securing a play-in tournament spot for now. However, Butler’s recent past with the Miami Heat remains a key part of his legacy. Now, an NBA insider has revealed a curious story during his time in Miami in which Butler named the best player he has ever played with, and his answer surprised many.

“When Butler first came to the Heat in the summer of 2019, Butler was in Riley’s office celebrating the signing of the four-year, $142 million deal. The two men cracked open a bottle of Screaming Eagle cabernet from Riley’s personally curated wine cellar inside the Heat offices. Riley was telling stories, and he asked Butler who the most talented player he ever played with was. Butler answered quickly: Wiggins, the 2014 No. 1 pick and his teammate with the Timberwolves,” stated NBA insider Brian Windhorst.

This decision shocked fans and NBA analysts, as Jimmy Butler has played alongside superstars like Derrick Rose and Joel Embiid, yet he chose Andrew Wiggins, who is averaging 17.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists this season. The ironic twist? Six years later, Butler was traded for Wiggins, bringing their careers full circle in a move that few saw coming.

Advertisement

Whether ironic or not, Jimmy Butler is now with the Golden State Warriors, aiming to regain his best form. So far, he has been crucial to the team’s offense, averaging at least 19 points per game since joining. Beyond his scoring, Butler’s defensive impact remains vital, showcasing his two-way excellence and proving to be an essential piece for the Warriors on both ends of the court.

Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Miami Heat controls the ball against Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics on February 10, 2025.

Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Miami Heat controls the ball against Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics on February 10, 2025.

Advertisement

Can the Golden State Warriors secure a spot in the NBA playoffs?

The Golden State Warriors have shown significant improvement, becoming a more dangerous offensive unit in recent games. Jimmy Butler’s arrival has provided the consistency and balance the team needed, allowing Stephen Curry and Draymond Green to share the offensive load more effectively while enjoying greater freedom of movement.

Steve Kerr addresses Kevin Durant’s refusal to return to the Warriors with honest admission

see also

Steve Kerr addresses Kevin Durant’s refusal to return to the Warriors with honest admission

Butler’s impact was evident in the win over the Houston Rockets, where he posted 19 points and 8 rebounds, including four defensive boards, the second-highest total of the game, just behind Brandin Podziemski’s five. His two-way presence continues to be a game-changer for the Warriors.

Advertisement

To secure a playoff spot, the Warriors must maintain this level of play. While Steve Kerr’s team has already demonstrated its ability to find consistency, the real challenge will come if Butler, Curry, or Green miss time due to injury. Depth concerns remain a factor, as the roster may not be deep enough to sustain success without its star players.

daniel villar pardo
Daniel Villar Pardo

ALSO READ

Where to watch Club America vs Necaxa live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2025
Soccer

Where to watch Club America vs Necaxa live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2025

NBA News: Tyler Herro reveals the reasons behind the Heat’s struggles
NBA

NBA News: Tyler Herro reveals the reasons behind the Heat’s struggles

Steve Kerr addresses Kevin Durant’s refusal to return to the Warriors with honest admission
NBA

Steve Kerr addresses Kevin Durant’s refusal to return to the Warriors with honest admission

Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards addresses criticism of the NBA’s reliance on three-pointers
NBA

Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards addresses criticism of the NBA’s reliance on three-pointers

Better Collective Logo