How to watch Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Washington Wizards will play against Boston Celtics in what will be a 2023/2024 NBA regular season game. Here, you can find all the essential details, including the date, start time, and how to watch or livestream it online in the United States.

[Watch Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The Boston Celtics are eager to seek revenge for their previous season’s outcome. A promising indicator that they are contenders and potential finalists for the 2023/2024 season is their victory over the Miami Heat, who were finalists in the last season. However, it’s important to note that this is just the beginning, and while positive signs are emerging, there’s still a long journey ahead.

With two wins already, they aim to extend their winning streak to three. Their upcoming opponents are the Washington Wizards, who currently hold a 1-1 record. The Wizards are fully aware that they must maintain a winning momentum if they want to secure a postseason spot, as they were left out in the previous season.

When will Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics be played?

The 2023/2024 NBA regular season game between Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics take place this Monday, October 30 at 7:00 PM (ET).

Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics

This 2023/2024 NBA regular season game between Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: MNMT.