How to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

New Orleans Pelicans and Golden State Warriors will face against each other in what will be a 2023/2024 NBA regular season game. Here, you can find all the essential details, including the date, start time, and how to watch or livestream it online in the United States.

[Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Despite a strong beginning, the New Orleans Pelicans were a significant disappointment last season, as they were defeated in the Play-in by the Oklahoma City Thunder. In the 2023/2024 season, they are determined to perform better, and their promising 2-0 start indicates a positive direction.

On the Golden State Warriors‘ side, they are perennial contenders for the championship, as they have been for several seasons. However, to attain this goal, they must make substantial improvements compared to their performance last season. Hence, they are eager to secure victories that will contribute to their progress.

When will New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors be played?

The 2023/2024 NBA regular season game between New Orleans Pelicans and Golden State Warriors take place this Monday, October 30 at 8:00 PM (ET).

New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors

This 2023/2024 NBA regular season game between New Orleans Pelicans and Golden State Warriors can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBA TV.