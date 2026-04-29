Is Franz Wagner playing today? Magic visit Pistons aiming to close series in Game 5

Franz Wagner is officially listed as questionable for Game 5 between the Orlando Magic and the Detroit Pistons after suffering a right calf strain in Game 4. The injury occurred late in the third quarter of Orlando’s 94-88 win.

This forced him to exit early. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the forward underwent an MRI and will be evaluated day-to-day, with his status depending on how he responds to treatment leading up to tipoff.

Game 5 at Little Caesars Arena carries massive stakes for both franchises: Jamahl Mosley‘s team is one win away from advancing, while J.B. Bickerstaff‘s side faces elimination and desperately needs a response at home.

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How did Franz Wagner get injured?

Franz Wagner suffered a right calf strain during Game 4 of the Orlando Magic’s playoff series after exiting in the third quarter of the 94-88 win. The injury occurred late in the period after he showed clear discomfort in his lower leg.

Franz Wagner #22 of the Orlando Magic looks on during the NBA Match against Memphis Grizzlies (Source: Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

He had been one of the most productive players that night, finishing with 19 points in 24 minutes. According to ESPN and postgame reports, he did not return to action and was immediately sent for imaging tests after the game.

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The Magic later confirmed the issue as a calf strain, officially listing him as questionable. The injury came at a crucial moment in the series, with Orlando already holding momentum and pushing toward a potential closeout win.

When will Franz Wagner return to play?

Franz Wagner’s return remains uncertain and is currently listed as day-to-day, with his availability depending entirely on his recovery response leading into Game 5. The Orlando Magic have not provided a fixed timeline.

Reports from ESPN indicate that he underwent an MRI following the injury, which confirmed a calf strain but did not show major structural damage. This opens the door for a possible short-term recovery, but the team is being cautious.

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In similar NBA calf strain cases, players can return within days or be held out longer depending on pain tolerance and mobility tests, meaning Orlando will prioritize long-term health over immediate urgency in a potential closeout game.

Franz Wagner’s achievements with the Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner has established himself as one of the Orlando Magic’s core players since being selected 8th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, becoming a key two-way contributor in the franchise’s rebuild.

Over his career, he has developed into a consistent scorer, playmaker, and defensive presence, averaging 20 points per game across his NBA seasons and steadily improving his efficiency each year.

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In the 2025-26 season, he has taken another step forward, contributing over 5 rebounds and 3 assists on strong shooting efficiency, reinforcing his role as one of Orlando’s primary offensive options alongside Paolo Banchero.

His ability to create mismatches from the wing and guard multiple positions has made him one of the most valuable young forwards in the Eastern Conference. His biggest achievement has been his impact on winning basketball.

He has helped the Magic return to playoff relevance, becoming a foundational piece in a team that has grown into a legitimate postseason contender in the East. His consistency in high-pressure games has also elevated his reputation.