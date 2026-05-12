Cristiano Ronaldo teammate Bento faces strong criticism after costly mistake for Al Nassr vs Al Hilal

Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate Bento received heavy criticism after a costly late mistake in Al Nassr’s draw against Al Hilal on Saudi Pro League Matchday 33.

Al Nassr goalkeeper Bento faced heavy criticism from fans and social media users following his costly late mistake during Al Nassr’s dramatic 1-1 draw against Al Hilal, a result that delayed Cristiano Ronaldo’s hopes of winning the Saudi Pro League title.

After the match, Bento posted on Instagram: “Difficult match but we remain strong in the goal! 3 points and lets go Al Nassar!” The message quickly generated negative reactions from supporters and online users, many of whom criticized both the post and the goalkeeper’s decisive error in the closing moments.

In the 97th minute, with Al Nassr seconds away from a potentially title-clinching victory, Al Hilal launched a final throw-in into Bento’s area. The goalkeeper appeared ready to secure the ball, but it slipped from his hands and crossed the line for a dramatic equalizer that sealed the 1-1 result.

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Fans react strongly after Bento’s late mistake

The costly error immediately sparked backlash online, with several fans expressing frustration over the goalkeeper’s performance and his post-match message on social media.

Among the reactions, former Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos commented: “Embarrasing.” Other users also responded critically, writing: “bad, Bad keeper!”, “get out bro”, and “get ready bento out!”

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Al Nassr and Ronaldo’s title hopes remain on hold

With the draw, the Saudi Pro League standings shifted, and Al Hilal remain in second place with 78 points, while Al Nassr move to 83 after letting two crucial points slip at home. Al Nassr now have just one match left, compared to Al Hilal’s two remaining fixtures, keeping the five‑point gap, and the title race, mathematically alive.

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The dramatic finish adds pressure on Al Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo heading into the final matchday, after what looked like a championship‑clinching result slipped away in stoppage time.