Video: Bento’s last-minute mistake costs Cristiano Ronaldo, Al Nassr crucial win over Al Hilal to secure SPL title

In a stunning last-minute blunder by goalkeeper Bento, Cristiano Ronaldo saw his chance to secure the Saudi Pro League title with Al-Nassr slip away against Al-Hilal. The late-game collapse means Ronaldo will have to wait until at least the next matchday to claim his first official trophy since arriving in Saudi Arabia.

In the 97th minute, with only seconds remaining on the clock, Al-Hilal sent a desperate throw-in toward Bento’s area. Just as fans expected the keeper to safely corral the ball and clinch the championship, it inexplicably spilled from his hands and trickled into the net, forcing a devastating 1-1 draw.

The equalizer keep Al-Hilal’s title hopes alive. The two clubs remain separated by just five points in the standings, and Pipo Inzaghi’s squad still has two critical matches left on the slate to potentially leapfrog Al-Nassr for the crown.

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Following this result, Al Nassr now require a specific set of scenarios to unfold to clinch the title. Consequently, the uncertainty surrounding Ronaldo’s pursuit of his first official trophy in Saudi Arabia continues to mount this season.

¡NO SE PUEDE CREER! 😱 Autogol del portero Bento que evita el grito de campeón de CR7 y compañía. #SPLenFOX #FOXDeportes pic.twitter.com/Y6POeZRrsZ — FOX Deportes (@FOXDeportes) May 12, 2026

Ronaldo visibly frustrated after Bento’s costly error

Following Bento’s late-game blunder, cameras immediately panned to Cristiano on the bench, who had been subbed off just before the 80th minute. His reaction was one of pure frustration, as the prospect of another title appeared to slip through his fingers in the closing stages of the clash against Al-Hilal.

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Al-Nassr’s final title push

Despite the result against Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr remain mathematically alive in the Saudi Pro League title race heading into the final Matchday. However, their path to the trophy is steep: they must secure a positive result against a formidable opponent in the season finale.

Facing a narrowing window, Al Nassr are under immense pressure to close the gap in the standings. To secure the title, they must execute down the stretch, as Al-Hilal remain within striking distance to snatch the championship away.