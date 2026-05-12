Is De’Aaron Fox playing tonight? Spurs chase Game 5 win over Timberwolves in 2026 NBA Playoffs

De’Aaron Fox’s status has become the biggest storyline of the night as the Spurs and Timberwolves battle for control of a heated 2026 NBA Playoffs series heading into a pivotal Game 5 in San Antonio.

The San Antonio Spurs return home Tuesday night facing their biggest game of the postseason so far, but all eyes remain on De’Aaron Fox after the star guard landed on the injury report ahead of Game 5 against the Timberwolves.

The point guard is officially listed as questionable with right ankle soreness after getting hurt during Sunday’s 114-109 loss in Minneapolis, a result that evened the Western Conference semifinal series at 2-2.

Despite the injury, he stayed in Game 4 and finished with 24 points, fighting through visible discomfort after Minnesota guard Ayo Dosunmu landed awkwardly on his ankle during a loose-ball sequence in the third quarter.

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How long is De’Aaron Fox’s recovery timeline?

De’Aaron Fox is currently considered day-to-day after suffering a right ankle injury during Game 4 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and there is no indication at this point that he will face a long-term absence.

De’aaron Fox #4 of the San Antonio Spurs dribbles the ball against the Golden State Warriors (Source: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

He appeared to tweak the ankle during a loose-ball play in the third quarter of Sunday’s loss in Minneapolis, but he stayed in the game and finished with 24 points despite clearly being limited late in the fourth quarter.

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The Spurs have been careful with injury designations throughout the postseason. His availability for Game 5 is expected to depend largely on pain tolerance, swelling, and pregame mobility tests rather than a strict medical timetable.

Ankle injuries can vary significantly in recovery time depending on the grade of the sprain. Mild sprains often require only a few days of rest and treatment, while more significant ligament damage can sideline players for weeks.

How has De’Aaron Fox performed this season?

De’Aaron Fox has remained one of the Spurs’ most important offensive players during the 2025-26 season, averaging 18.6 points and 6.2 assists per game while helping San Antonio emerge as a Western Conference contender.

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He also shot nearly 49% from the field, continuing to be one of the league’s most efficient attacking guards. Since arriving in San Antonio, he has given the Spurs exactly what they lacked in previous seasons:

elite pace

shot creation

veteran composure in late-game situations

His chemistry with Victor Wembanyama quickly became one of the team’s biggest strengths, especially in pick-and-roll actions where Fox’s speed constantly pressured opposing defenses.

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His production increased during key stretches of the regular season and playoffs. Against the Trail Blazers in the opening round, he averaged 27 points per game while shooting efficiently from both the field and beyond the arc.

He also delivered several standout performances during San Antonio’s playoff run. In Game 4, he exploded for 28 points, 7 assists and 6 rebounds in a dominant Spurs victory that gave the team a commanding series lead.

De’Aaron Fox’s achievements with the San Antonio Spurs

De’Aaron Fox has already helped transform the Spurs into a legitimate championship contender since arriving in San Antonio during the 2025 season. His arrival gave the franchise a proven All-Star-caliber guard capable of elevating the young core built around Victor Wembanyama.

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One of the biggest milestones came shortly after his arrival, when he agreed to a massive four-year contract extension worth approximately $229 million to remain with the Spurs long term. The move signaled San Antonio’s commitment to building around the Fox-Wembanyama partnership for years to come.

On the court, he played a major role in helping the Spurs finish among the top teams in the Western Conference during the 2025-26 season. His leadership stabilized one of the NBA’s youngest rosters, and his playoff experience became especially valuable during high-pressure postseason games.