Is Tobias Harris playing today for Pistons vs Magic in Game 6 of 2026 NBA Playoffs first round?

Tobias Harris is listed as questionable for Game 6 between the Detroit Pistons and the Orlando Magic in the 2026 NBA Playoffs, making his status a true game-time decision. He is dealing with a left ankle sprain suffered during Game 5.

Game 6 arrives with high stakes in the first-round series, and his presence could be a defining factor for the offensive balance. J.B. Bickerstaff‘s team leaned heavily on his scoring and playmaking in the previous outing.

As the series shifts back to Orlando, Detroit’s coaching staff is expected to wait until pregame warmups before making a final call. With both teams fighting to extend their postseason run, his condition remains one of the key storylines.

Advertisement

How and when did Tobias Harris get injured?

Tobias Harris suffered a left ankle sprain during Game 5 of the Pistons vs Magic 2026 NBA Playoffs series. The injury occurred in a late-game sequence when he landed awkwardly after contact in the paint, visibly grabbing his ankle but managing to stay in the game.

Tobias Harris #12 of the Detroit Pistons runs the floor after scoring on a jumpshot (Source: Peter Joneleit/Getty Images)

Despite the scare, he continued playing through discomfort and still delivered a strong offensive performance in Detroit’s crucial win. Reports later confirmed the injury as a sprain, with the team listing him on the injury report the following day ahead of Game 6.

Advertisement

What does it mean to be listed as questionable?

Being listed as questionable means a player is uncertain to play, with his availability typically decided closer to game time. In the NBA injury report system, it indicates that the player has around a 50/50 chance of participating depending on final medical checks, warmups, and pain tolerance.

For Harris, this designation reflects the Pistons’ cautious approach with his ankle sprain. It signals that while he is not ruled out, his mobility and ability to perform at a playoff level are still in doubt before official lineup decisions are made.

Teams often use the questionable tag strategically as well, especially in the playoffs, when late availability decisions can impact rotations, matchups and game planning for both sides.

Advertisement

How has Tobias Harris been performing this season?

Tobias Harris has been one of the most consistent veteran contributors for the Detroit Pistons this season, averaging 19.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game in the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

His production has noticeably increased from his regular-season numbers, stepping up as a reliable second scoring option alongside Cade Cunningham during Detroit’s postseason run.

Across the first-round series against the Orlando Magic, he has delivered multiple strong performances, including back-to-back 20+ point games and a 23-point outing in Game 5, where he also added eight rebounds.

Advertisement

He has been efficient offensively, shooting close to 50% from the field in key playoff games and consistently finding ways to contribute in both scoring and rebounding. Beyond the box score, he has played an important stabilizing role.