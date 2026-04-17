What happens if Magic win, tie or lose vs Hornets tonight at Kia Center in 2026 NBA Play-In Tournament?

The Magic are back on the floor with everything at stake as they host the Charlotte Hornets at Kia Center in a decisive NBA Play-In Tournament showdown. After falling short in their first game, Orlando faces a win-or-go-home scenario.

This matchup will determine the No. 8 seed in the East, with the winner advancing to the postseason and the loser eliminated. The |format gives teams finishing between seventh and tenth one last shot, but there are no safety nets.

For Jamahl Mosley‘s team, the pressure is amplified after missing out on the No. 7 seed, while Charles Lee‘s side arrives with momentum after already surviving an elimination game earlier in the tournament.

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What happens if Magic beat Hornets today?

With a win over the Charlotte Hornets, Orlando would claim the No. 8 seed through the NBA Play-In Tournament. This matchup represents the last stage of the Play-In, meaning there are no second chances.

Paolo Banchero celebrates during the second half against the Chicago Bulls (Source: Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

They would move into the official playoff bracket and face the top-seeded Detroit Pistons in the first round. The Play-In is designed exactly for this kind of moment: one game, one outcome, and a direct path into the postseason.

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What happens if Magic and Hornets tie today?

There is no “tie scenario” in a game between the Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets. If the score is even at the end of regulation, the game will continue into overtime periods until one team wins.

That’s especially important in the NBA Play-In Tournament, where every game is effectively single-elimination at this stage. There must be a definitive result because one team advances to the playoffs while the other is eliminated.

What happens if Magic lose to Hornets today?

A loss to the Charlotte Hornets would immediately end the Orlando Magic’s season. This is the final qualification game for the No. 8 seed, so there is no path forward after a defeat.

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It would also mark a significant setback for the franchise, which entered the season with expectations of not only returning to the playoffs but potentially improving its position in the Eastern Conference.

Missing out entirely could trigger major offseason decisions, from roster changes to potential coaching evaluations. For the Hornets, meanwhile, a win would extend their season and complete a successful Play-In run.