Is Kristaps Porzingis playing for the Hawks vs OKC today, October 25?

The Atlanta Hawks welcome the Oklahoma City Thunder for their third game of the NBA season, fresh off a 111-107 victory over the Orlando Magic. However, the home team could face significant shortages tonight, notably that of Kristaps Porzingis.

The Hawks’ big man is officially listed as questionable (flu-like symptoms), having been absent from the recent win against the Magic. Porzingis was available for the season-opening 138-118 loss to the Raptors, where he managed 20 points, seven rebounds, and two assists.

Following that harsh defeat to start the year, the Hawks desperately needed a victory in Orlando, and they managed to secure it despite missing two starters: Porzingis and Zaccharie Risacher (right ankle sprain), who has been ruled out of tonight’s contest. Additionally, Jalen Johnson (right ankle sprain) is also listed as questionable on the NBA injury report for the matchup against the Thunder.

Should the Lithuanian big man be unable to take the floor tonight, Onyeka Okongwu is poised to take his place after delivering strong performances in the first two games. Okongwu posted 18 points and six rebounds in the season opener and followed up with 17 points, four rebounds, and three assists in the win over the Magic.

Onyeka Okongwu dunks against the Toronto Raptors. (Getty Images)

OKC dealing with multiple absences

Despite the fact that the reigning champions enter this contest with a 2-0 record, both of their victories required overtime efforts and came with a roster already dealing with multiple injuries. For tonight’s game, the Thunder are dealing with several absences: Alex Caruso remains out while in concussion protocol, and Isaiah Joe is out (left knee contusion).

Furthermore, they will be without Jalen Williams, Kenrich Williams, Thomas Sorber, and Nikola Topic—all sidelined for some time as they recover from offseason surgeries.

The positive news for the visiting team is that Chet Holmgren has been reported as available to play, alongside Cason Wallace, who missed the Thunder’s last victory against the Pacers.