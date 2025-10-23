The oldest NBA players defining the 2025-26 season: Masters of longevity

The 2025-26 NBA season features a rare group of veterans who continue to compete at the highest level. While the league evolves around them, their discipline and adaptability keep them active and effective contributors.

These players bridge generations of basketball, offering stability and leadership on teams filled with emerging stars. Their roles may have changed, but their impact remains essential both on and off the court.

Longevity in the NBA is never accidental. Through years of training, recovery, and reinvention, these athletes have shown how commitment and experience can keep a career alive well beyond expectations.

Who is the oldest active NBA player in 2025?

As the 2025–26 NBA season progresses, LeBron James continues to defy expectations. At 40 years old, he remains the league’s oldest active player and is set to play his 23rd season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron James (Source: Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

He exercised a $52.6 million option to return this season, solidifying his position as the NBA’s oldest active player. Despite his age, he shows no signs of slowing down. In the previous season, he averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game, demonstrating his enduring excellence on the court.

His longevity is a testament to his commitment to fitness and his ability to adapt his game over the years. His continued presence in the league not only highlights his personal achievements but also serves as an inspiration to both current and future players.

Oldest NBA players in the 2025-26 season

LeBron James – 40 years old

LeBron James (Source: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

LeBron James‘ narrative is not merely that of an NBA superstar, but a phenomenon defying all biological and sporting conventions. Entering the 2025-26 season, and set to turn 41, “King James” steps into territory where time, for him, seems to be only a number—a philosophy he himself has reiterated: “Nah, age doesn’t matter. Age is just a number for sure“.

His presence is far from ceremonial; despite entering the final stages of his monumental career, his on-court impact remains elite, cementing his status as one of the world’s most dominant talents.

His game has continued to evolve, prioritizing intelligence and post-up strength, although the explosive athleticism to attack the rim is still unleashed when needed.

The off-court regimen that sustains this level of play is perhaps the most lauded aspect of this career phase, marking a record of both longevity and excellence. James is poised to compete in a remarkable 23rd regular season, a milestone that further solidifies his status as an enduring icon of basketball.

Chris Paul – 40 years old

Chris Paul (Source: Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

For Chris Paul, reaching 40 years old in the NBA is not an endpoint but a reaffirmation of his mastery. Following his recent return to the LA Clippers, he has made it clear that while the 2025-26 season will find him celebrating four decades of life, he’s not certain it will be his last dance. “It’s going to be cool. Like I said, it’s a lot of gratitude to still get a chance to play at this age”, the guard told reporters, according to Sports Illustrated.

Known as “The Point God”, his longevity is rooted in his supreme basketball IQ. His game has never relied solely on explosive athleticism, but rather on surgical court vision, textbook pick-and-roll execution, and crafty defense.

At 40, he remains an on-court conductor whose value is measured in assists, clutch moments, and the ability to collectively elevate his team’s performance, solidifying his legacy as one of the most intelligent point guards to ever grace the court.

Kyle Lowry – 39 years old

Kyle Lowry (Source: Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Kyle Lowry, the six-time All-Star guard, approaches the 2025-26 season at 39, an age that places him at the apex of veteran status. The Philadelphia native has proven that his worth extends far beyond the box score.

While his on-court production at age 39 is closely watched, his role as a locker room leader and mentor is undisputed and critically important, as it has been for the 76ers, according to PhillyVoice.

He is a player forged in toughness, renowned for drawing charges and tenacious perimeter defense. Though his athleticism may be waning, his leadership, tactical knowledge, and “warrior” spirit remain invaluable assets.

This season also brings an additional layer to Lowry’s profile, as he has started a broadcasting career as an analyst for NBA on Prime, a fascinating duality demonstrating how these veterans begin to carve out their legacy while still actively playing.

Garrett Temple – 39 years old

Garrett Temple (Source: Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Garrett Temple, set to turn 40 by the end of the 2025-26 season, personifies the resilience and value of a veteran role player. Unlike the superstars, his longevity is a testament to his professionalism, defensive versatility, and steady locker room presence—a true “system man” who has graced multiple team rosters since entering the league.

Known for his solid perimeter defense and ability to play without the ball, he has earned the league’s respect not for his flashy numbers, but for his reliability and capacity to adapt to any roster’s needs.

His ability to remain in the NBA until 39, with his current contract expiring at the end of the season, underscores that experience and commitment to the details remain a valuable currency in the NBA.

Al Horford – 39 years old

Al Horford (Source: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Al Horford, the talented Dominican big man, is the very definition of intelligence in the paint. At 39, and despite the influx of younger talent, Horford remains a crucial pillar in the rotation of a title contender. In fact, he has expressed his intention to play the 2025-26 season, which would be his 19th in the league, according to Yardbarker reports from May 2025.

Advertisement

His game has been refined to counter physical wear and tear: his shot selection remains lethal, his passing vision is elite, and his defense, though more measured, is tactically flawless.

He is more than just a minutes-eater; he is a chess piece whose presence on the court balances his team’s offense and defense, providing crucial maturity, especially in the postseason, where his experience has recently been more integral than that of other starters.

Jeff Green – 39 years old

Jeff Green (Source: Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Jeff Green, affectionately nicknamed “Uncle Jeff” or “The Reverend,” is an example of athletic longevity and personal resilience. At 39, this forward has overcome not only the typical toll of time but also open-heart surgery earlier in his career—a tale of overcoming adversity that adds an epic chapter to his veteran status.

In the 2025-26 season, he continues to contribute his versatility, playing multiple wing and power forward positions. His role with the Houston Rockets centers on experience, professionalism, and the ability to efficiently score off the bench.

At 39, and with a salary just over $3.6 million for 2025-26, his value lies in his availability, court knowledge, and, above all, the championship pedigree he carries, making him an invaluable mentor.

Joe Ingles – 38 years old

Joe Ingles (Source: David Berding/Getty Images)

Joe Ingles, the 38-year-old Australian forward, is distinguished not only by his deadly accuracy from three-point range but also by overcoming a severe knee injury at an advanced age. His return to action and ability to remain in the league, even with reduced minutes, demonstrates his commitment and the value franchises see in his basketball mind.

The player, starting the 2025-26 season with the Timberwolves, remains an asset due to his high basketball IQ, his passing ability and his vocal leadership. While his court time may be managed, his presence on the roster is far from a formality; he is a secondary playmaker, an elite shooter, and a locker room presence who offers a veteran perspective in a league increasingly leaning toward youth.

Mike Conley – 38 years old

Mike Conley (Source: David Berding/Getty Images)

Mike Conley, at 38, is the definition of a consummate professional and a point guard whose game is built on composure and efficiency. The former Ohio State star has shown an astonishing ability to adapt to changing roles, transitioning from a high-production starting point guard to a reliable mentor and ball-handler on contending teams like the Timberwolves.

As athleticism declines, his intelligence in the pick-and-roll and his minimal turnover rate become even more valuable. Though his scoring numbers may have trended downward, his impact on the game’s pace, his positional defense, and his calm leadership make him a crucial puzzle piece. He is a prime example of how a player can remain integral to the NBA, even when the spotlight is focused elsewhere.

Stephen Curry – 37 years old

Stephen Curry (Source: Harry How/Getty Images)

At 37 years old at the start of the 2025-26 season, Stephen Curry is not just counted among the veterans, he remains one of the league’s most dynamic forces. The key to his longevity is that his game, based on long-range shooting and a constant threat from half-court, is designed to age exceptionally well, as it relies less on physical explosiveness.

He is poised to make history with the Warriors, and while age may necessitate more careful management of his minutes, his gravitational impact on the court is unparalleled.

The four-time champion and all-time three-point leader remains the heart of his franchise, and with a salary approaching $60 million, his on-court value is as high as his contract. He proves that at 37, skill, precision, and vision can still overpower sheer youth.

Brook Lopez – 37 years old

Brook Lopez (Source: Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Brook Lopez, at 37, is a testament to tactical evolution in the NBA. The center, a 17-season veteran, has transformed his game from a traditional low-post scorer to an elite rim protector and a reliable three-point shooter, earning him the moniker “Splash Mountain”. This reinvention in the latter half of his career has allowed him to successfully prolong his time in the league.

In the 2025-26 season, whether with the Clippers or wherever his career takes him, he remains a starting-caliber center capable of impacting the game on both ends of the floor.

His height, combined with his shot-blocking timing and his ability to stretch the court, make him a valuable asset. His contract, which extends into the 2026-27 season, is a clear indication that franchises value his unique ability to be a veteran two-way presence at the center position.

Player Date of birth Age Team LeBron James December 30, 1984 40 Los Angeles Lakers Chris Paul May 6, 1985 40 LA Clippers Kyle Lowry March 25, 1986 39 Philadelphia 76ers Garrett Temple May 8, 1986 39 Toronto Raptors Al Horford June 3, 1986 39 Golden State Warriors Jeff Green August 28, 1986 39 Houston Rockets Joe Ingles October 2, 1987 37 Minnesota Timberwolves Mike Conley Jr. October 11, 1987 37 Minnesota Timberwolves Stephen Curry March 14, 1988 37 Golden State Warriors Brook Lopez April 1, 1988 37 Los Angeles Clippers Kevin Love September 7, 1988 37 Utah Jazz Kevin Durant September 29, 1988 37 Houston Rockets Nicolas Batum December 14, 1988 36 Los Angeles Clippers Eric Gordon December 25, 1988 36 Philadelphia 76ers DeMar DeRozan August 7, 1989 36 Sacramento Kings James Harden August 26, 1989 36 Los Angeles Clippers Jimmy Butler September 14, 1989 36 Golden State Warriors Klay Thompson February 8, 1990 35 Dallas Mavericks Draymond Green March 4, 1990 35 Golden State Warriors Mason Plumlee March 5, 1990 35 Charlotte Hornets