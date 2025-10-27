Are Josh Giddey and Kristaps Porzingis playing today, Oct. 27, in Bulls vs Hawks?

The Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks face off in an unpredictable matchup between two franchises that have strengthened their rosters and aim to take a step forward this season — led by their stars. With both teams looking to build momentum, one major question remains: will Josh Giddey and Kristaps Porzingis play?

The Bulls have had a solid start to the 2025–26 season, winning their first two games of the year. While the organization remains in a transition phase focused on developing its young core, the early results have been promising. A key part of that growth is Josh Giddey, who signed a four-year, $100 million deal during the preseason and has quickly become one of Chicago’s most important players.

The Hawks, meanwhile, have started the season 1–2 and are still working to find chemistry with their new additions. Health has also been an issue, as they’ve been without several key starters over the past two games.

This offseason, Atlanta built one of the NBA’s most intriguing lineups by adding Kristaps Porzingis. However, the 7-foot-2 forward-center has already missed the last two games and could be sidelined again as he continues to recover.

Josh Giddey #3 of the Chicago Bulls.

Will Josh Giddey play for the Bulls vs Hawks?

The Bulls released their official injury report, listing Giddey as questionable ahead of Monday’s game against the Hawks with a right finger sprain. According to K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network, Giddey did not finish Saturday’s game against the Orlando Magic, sitting out the final four minutes and 27 seconds, though it’s unclear if the injury was the reason.

Giddey has been outstanding to start the season, leading Chicago’s offense as a versatile playmaker. Across the first two wins against the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic, he has averaged 20 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 7 assists per game, showing his growing importance in Billy Donovan’s rotation.

Will Kristaps Porzingis play for the Hawks vs Bulls?

The Hawks have listed Kristaps Porzingis (flu-like symptoms), Jalen Johnson (right ankle sprain), and Zaccharie Risacher (right ankle sprain) as questionable for Monday’s game — putting three of their key starters at risk of missing time.

For now, Porzingis remains a game-time decision. The Latvian big man needs to stay healthy for Atlanta to reach its full potential, but his recent medical history raises concern. Last season, Porzingis dealt with multiple injuries and was later diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), a condition that impacted his availability late in the year.

