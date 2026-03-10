Is Tyler Herro playing today, Mar. 10, for Heat vs Wizards at Kaseya Center?

26-year-old shooting guard Tyler Herro is questionable to play for the Miami Heat today against the Washington Wizards at Kaseya Center, though his status has been closely monitored ahead of tipoff.

The star remains one of the most important offensive weapons, making his availability a key storyline heading into the matchup on Mar. 10. He has played a central role in the rotation this season.

With the franchise facing head coach Brian Keefe’s team in a regular-season contest that could influence their position in the Eastern Conference standings, his potential presence adds another layer of intrigue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Tyler Herro play for the Miami Heat today?

Tyler Herro is officially listed as questionable for the Miami Heat’s game against the Washington Wizards due to left quadriceps soreness. According to the latest injury report, he is considered day-to-day ahead of the matchup at Kaseya Center.

Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat in action in 2025 (Source: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Advertisement

His status will likely be determined closer to tip-off as the team evaluates how his quad responds during warmups. When a player is labeled “questionable”, it generally means there is roughly a 50-50 chance of playing.

Advertisement

His availability is especially important for Miami’s offense. He has been one of the team’s main scoring options this season, averaging more than 22 points per game and forming a key offensive duo with Bam Adebayo.

Advertisement

What happened to Tyler Herro?

Tyler Herro is dealing with left quadriceps soreness that placed him on the injury report. Earlier in the year, he missed extended time because of a rib-related injury and other lower-body issues, forcing Miami to manage his workload carefully.

Despite those interruptions, he has continued to produce when healthy. In recent games he delivered strong performances, including a 33-point outing with nine rebounds and nine assists in a win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Advertisement