Perreault thanks NY Rangers linemates Lafreniere, Zibanejad: ‘Those two are unbelievable’

The New York Rangers are slowly getting back on their feet, and it maybe largely thanks to Gabriel Perreault, Mika Zibanejad, and Alexis Lafreniere. Not much has gone the Blueshirts’ way this NHL season, but the newly formed top line may be the biggest beacon of hope going forward.

“Those two guys are unbelievable. They’ve made it super easy on me,” Perreault said about his linemates, Zibanejad and Lafreniere, per @SNYRangers on X. Perreault also commented on how the Swedish veteran has taken him under his wing and mentored him through the first steps of his NHL career.

Perreault made sure to express his gratitude. Being in the midst of such a chaotic situation hasn’t been easy for anyone on the Rangers, let alone Perreault who is only a rookie in the 2025-26 NHL season. Thus, being surrounded by talents like Zibanejad and Lafreniere may be all he hoped for. While the two stars help him out, Perreault has matched their level, playing lights-out, too.

Perreault, Zibanejad, and Lafreniere’s numbers together

Perreault and Zibanejad have played together on the first line for a while now. However, Lafreniere didn’t join them until captain J.T. Miller was placed on Injured Reserve (IR). Since the former first-overall pick joined the mix on the top forward line, the results have been great for Mike Sullivan’s experiment.

Only three games in, the sample size is still small. Yet, the numbers are exciting. Since joining forces in the top line, Perreault, Zibanejad, and Lafreniere have combined for 14 points.

Rangers’ bold strategy yields fruit

Putting arguably the three most talented players together can be frowned upon by those who claim one should not place all of their eggs in one basket, but it’s paid off for the Broadway Blueshirts.

The team in Manhattan only needed one encouraging sign not to lose hope and give up in the 2025-26 NHL season. It’s safe to say the Perreault-Zibanejad-Lafreniere line has been just that for the Rangers.

