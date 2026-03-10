Auston Matthews addresses Maple Leafs’ hope of rebounding after difficult season

Auston Matthews addressed the challenging season the Toronto Maple Leafs are experiencing, but the team captain remains confident the franchise can bounce back quickly. Toronto has struggled throughout the year, leading the organization to take a rare step at the trade deadline by moving players and collecting draft picks for the future.

For the first time in nearly a decade, the Maple Leafs acted as sellers at the deadline, a move general manager Brad Treliving acknowledged as part of his responsibility in how the season unfolded.

Still, Matthews believes tough seasons do not always define a team’s future. “I remember Lightning missed the playoffs one year (16-17) & then the next year they’re back at the top of the division, competing. Boston this year had a down year and now they’re right back in the mix. Sometimes it happens,” Matthews said, according to TSN’s Mark Masters.

Maple Leafs facing tough reality in the standings

Toronto currently sits near the bottom of the Atlantic Division and has lost seven straight games. With the team 11 points behind the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference, its playoff hopes are extremely slim.

Brandon Hagel #38 of the Lightning looks to pass against Auston Matthews #34 of the Maple Leafs. Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Confidence remains in Toronto’s core

Despite the disappointing results, the Maple Leafs believe their core players still provide a strong foundation for the future. Head coach Craig Berube expressed confidence that the team can turn things around.

“We do have a good core. I think we have a lot of good players here. I do believe in all of these guys… It has just been a down year,” Berube said. As the offseason approaches, Toronto’s challenge will be determining how to retool around that core without taking a step backward.