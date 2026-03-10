Patriots updated WR depth chart with Romeo Doubs joining from Packers

Returning to a Super Bowl is the big goal for the New England Patriots, and having an elite offense could turn out to be the key. After cutting Stefon Diggs days ago, the news of Romeo Doubs’ arrival from the Green Bay Packers became known.

In this way, Drake Maye now has a more than interesting group of receivers ahead of the upcoming season. The depth chart is now composed of: Kayshon Boutte, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins, Efton Chism III, Kyle Williams and the aforementioned Doubs.

The agreement for the incorporation of the now former Packers player is for a total of $60 million over three seasons. A great move by the Patriots’ front office to support Maye.

Doubs was one of the names that sounded the strongest to arrive in New England, being a great desire of Vrabel and his staff. During his time in Green Bay, he had 202 catches and 21 TDs.

Romeo Doubs #87.

Filling the void left by Diggs

Stefon Diggs concluded his 2025 campaign with 85 receptions, 1,013 yards, and 4 touchdowns, maintaining his status as a high-volume threat. To successfully fill the void left by such a productive veteran, Romeo Doubs must build on his recent performance of 55 catches, 724 yards, and 6 touchdowns.

While Diggs excelled in total yardage, Doubs showed superior efficiency in the red zone; therefore, his path to becoming a true replacement lies in increasing his overall target share to match the consistent 1,000-yard production that Diggs provided.