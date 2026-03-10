NBA fines Luka Doncic for inappropiate gesture during Lakers’ win vs NY Knicks

The Los Angeles Lakers’ 110–97 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday was quickly overshadowed by the league office, as the NBA handed Luka Doncic a fine for an inappropriate gesture directed at an official during the contest at Crypto.com Arena.

In a formal statement released Monday, the NBA detailed the disciplinary action stemming from Doncic’s conduct in the third quarter. “Luka Doncic has been fined $50,000 for directing an inappropriate and unprofessional gesture toward a game official,” the league announced, referring to an alleged “money sign” Doncic made following a non-call on a drive to the basket.

Despite the league’s reprimand, the fine does little to dim Doncic’s recent brilliance; the superstar has been the catalyst for a Lakers squad that has won four of its last five games. His 35-point masterclass against the Knicks further solidified the narrative that Doncic is fully prepared to carry the championship expectations of Los Angeles deep into the postseason.

Doncic has been on a tear over his last five outings, racking up 161 total points for a blistering average of 32.2 per game. The stretch was headlined by a signature 44-point masterclass against the Indiana Pacers, where the Lakers superstar added nine rebounds and five assists to fuel a 128-117 victory.

Analyzing Doncic’s All-NBA caliber campaign

The Slovenian star’s performance over the last five games has served as a masterclass in offensive dominance, underscoring his transformative impact since joining the Lakers. While his scoring remains the headline, his ability to manipulate defenses and fill the stat sheet has reached new heights under JJ Redick.

Despite lingering external critiques regarding his defensive consistency, the numbers suggest a more nuanced story of a superstar evolving into a two-way threat in the Purple and Gold.

Below is a comprehensive breakdown of Doncic’s efficiency and defensive metrics: