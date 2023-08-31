The San Antonio Spurs made the obvious choice and selected Victor Wembanyama with the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Paul George, however, does not see him as favorite to win Rookie of the Year in 2024.

In a recent episode of his Podcast P, the Los Angeles Clippers star has shown praise for the Spurs prospect. It makes sense, since his college performances suggest we have a generational talent before our eyes.

However, when it comes to the ROTY conversation, George believes Chet Holmgren leads the race. The second overall pick in 2022 missed last season due to injury, but now looks ready to prove his worth.

Paul George believes Chet Holmgren, not Victor Wembanyama will win ROTY

“It’s a lot of good talent,” George said on a recent episode of Podcast P. “I mean it’s going to come down to who’s gonna play more. I’m going to go with Chet. I think he is gonna play a ton. They’re gonna be a winning team.

“The way they play, it’s gonna be fun to watch. So I think he’s gonna get a lot of coverage. He plays both ends, he blocks shots, he’s a little bit more polished, you know, further along, I think, than Wemby is.

“Wemby’s gonna have a little learning curve. I know Chet didn’t play much due to the injury his rookie year, but being in the league, seeing the game up close for a year is gonna give him that much more of a head start. I think Chet’s going to be the Rookie of the Year.”

Who was the last ROTY winner?

Paolo Banchero is the last player to win Rookie of the Year Award, receiving the accolade in the 2022-23 NBA season.

How old is Victor Wembanyama?

Born on January 4, 2004 in Nanterre, France, Victor Wembanyama is entering the NBA with 19 years of age.