The New York Knicksgot a lot better last season, and a lot of that had to do with them stealing Jalen Brunson away from the Dallas Mavericks. As we’ve seen in the NBA before, a minor move could have a major impact.

Brunson wasn’t only the best player the Knicks had on the floor last season. He was also the leader, and one of the reasons why they’re optimistic about their future.

Nonetheless, as good as he’s been, the rumors about them pursuing Donovan Mitchell haven’t ceased in over a year. That’s why he had no choice but to share his thoughts on the matter.

Jalen Brunson Reacts To The Donovan Mitchell Rumors

“It’s impossible not to see things — rumors and all the stuff that comes up on Twitter and all that stuff every single day is always on TV,” Brunson told The Athletic.

“There’s always possibilities when you hear about that stuff. Donovan is a good friend of mine for a while,” he added. “We were in the same high school class, our relationship goes back a long way. I think right now, I’m more than happy with my guys, and I love my teammates.”

Mitchell has proven that he can play with another lead guard, thriving alongside Darius Garland. But perhaps, constantly talking about another player being the savior of the franchise won’t sit well with their current star.