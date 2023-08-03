The New York Knicks have slowly but steadily improved over the past couple of years. But they’re one of the most popular franchises in the NBA, and as such, they still need another star.

Julius Randle and RJ Barrett have been unable to live up to that hype, and while Jalen Brunson’s tenure in the Madison Square Garden got off to an outstanding star, he could use more help.

With that in mind, Bleacher Report’s NBA staff put together a trade idea that could send Toronto Raptors rising star OG Anunoby to the Big Apple before the start of the season.

NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Trade For OG Anunoby

(via Bleacher Report)

“New York Knicks Receive: O.G. Anunoby

Toronto Raptors Receive: Evan Fournier, Quentin Grimes, Dallas’ 2024 first-round pick (top-10 protection), Detroit’s 2024 second-round pick, New York’s 2025 first-round pick (top-one protection)

The Knicks appear to be saving their ammo for a bigger fish. That ammo is gradually losing its burst. Obi Toppin was already valued at two seconds. Immanuel Quickley is extension-eligible. First-rounders from Detroit and Washington aren’t guaranteed to convey…ever. New York’s own picks have limited appeal unless you believe the franchise will descend into the abyss over the next few years.

To be sure, the Knicks still have the assets to aim higher than Anunoby. But it needs combo wings with size. Anunoby is that—and so much more. Some will quibble over Grimes’ inclusion, but his spot in the rotation is already somewhat muddied by the addition of Donte DiVincenzo. Minutes will be harder to come by if he’s in town with Anunoby, DiVincenzo and RJ Barrett.”

The Knicks would have to pay a steep price to get this deal done, but considering Anunobu’s defensive expertise and ever-evolving offensive game, he could be just what they need to get over the hump once and for all.