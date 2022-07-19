Jalen Brunson left the Dallas Mavericks to sign with the New York Knicks for a huge deal. All of the Knicks’ player information about his new contract and salary is right below.

Jalen Brunson was selected by the Dallas Mavericks with the 33th pick overall in the 2018 NBA Draft. He made his NBA debut on October 17, 2018 against the Phoenix Suns. After four seasons, Brunson is headed towards the Madison Square Garden.

Although, he put up his best numbers during his last season with the Mavericks, the organization didn't want to match the Knicks offer to retain Brunson in a team that surprisingly made it to the West Conference Finals last season.

In fact, he had the second best points per game average with 16 points as well as the second best assist per game with 5 assists. Only behind the best Mavs player, Luka Doncic. So, the Mavericks have lost a key player that had a good chemistry with his best player and the Knicks have acquired a diamond in the rough.

Jalen Brunson's contract with the New York Knicks

According to the specialized site Spotrac, Jalen Brunson signed a 4 year deal worth $104,000,000 with the New York Knicks. This deal includes an annual average salary of $26,000,000. In the 2022-23 NBA Season, Brunson will earn a base salary of $27,733,332. Also, he will be the four Knicks player to accept a deal this huge, same as Carmelo Anthony, Julius Randle and Allan Houston without being an All Star-player yet.

During his time with the Dallas Mavericks, Brunson earned $6,024,217 in four straight seasons. His best performance with the Texas-franchise was during last season as he earned $1,802,057. In which he was expected to renew his contract for a major upgrade in salary.

However, if this move doesn't work out, the Knicks have the option to trade Brunson after December 15, 2022. Therefore, this deal doesn't mean he will finish the upcoming 2022-23 NBA Season as a Knicks player. Although, with a big salary like that, its difficult to find a team that has the financial space for him.