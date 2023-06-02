Jamal Murray's salary at Nuggets: How much does he make per hour, day, week, month, and year?

The Denver Nuggets became one of the most dangerous teams the league has seen in recent years. While they owe much of that reputation to Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray also deserves a lot of credit.

The Serbian star may be the face of the team and the one who gets all the praise, but the guard has been able to make a name for himself even with a star of that caliber next to him.

Murray has proven to be the perfect partner for The Joker, becoming a key contributor for the Nuggets in the 2023 NBA playoffs. The team knows his worth, which is why he makes what he deserves every season.

Jamal Murray’s contract with Denver Nuggets

According to Spotrac, Jamal Murray signed a five-year, $158,253,000 million contract with the Denver Nuggets in 2020. It’s a fully guaranteed deal, so the guard gets every single penny no matter what.

How much does Jamal Murray make a year?

Though his annual average salary would be $31,650,600, the Nuggets split the money differently each season. Murray’s salary for the 2022-23 season was $31,650,600, which breaks down as follows: $2,637,550 a month; $659,387 a week; $94,198 a day; $3,924 an hour; $65 a minute; and $1.09 a second.