Los Angeles Clippers star James Harden shared his thoughts on the NBA GOAT debate and why Kobe Bryant should get more consideration.

For most of history, NBA fans have agreed that Michael Jordan was the greatest player to ever lace them up. In the past two decades, some believe LeBron James is now worthy of that consideration.

Fans, analysts, and even players have gone back and forth in that debate, and it’s been almost impossible to settle the score. However, for whatever reason, they constantly seem to snub Kobe Bryant.

That’s why, in a recent interview with HoopsHype, former MVP James Harden revealed that he actually grew up rooting for the Los Angeles Lakers, adding that Kobe Bryant was his GOAT and the one who made him fall in love with the game of basketball.

James Harden Reveals Kobe Byrant Is His GOAT

“There was only one person who made me love, I mean fall in love with the game, and that’s Kobe Bryant. Being from LA and being a Lakers fan watching him grow up and win several championships and his passion and love and what he did for the game of basketball, I think the world, you know, feels the same way, but that’s why I started playing basketball. The skill set and things that I’ve learned, I kind of picked up on my own, but as far as falling in love with the game, it’s definitely been Kobe,” Harden said.

Kobe Bryant

At the end of the day, everybody’s entitled to their opinion, but it’s crazy to see that most actual hoopers and guys who went to war with or against him agree that Bryant should be in the GOAT debate.

Perhaps the way the media portrayed him after what went down in Colorado had a toll on his chances of winning multiple MVPs and whatnot, or they just didn’t want him to be as good as Jordan.

Whatever the case, even if he’s the second-greatest shooting guard ever, it’s crazy to see that his name isn’t mentioned more often in this conversation, as that’s not an easy thing to do.