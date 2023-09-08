The Boston Celtics have made it loud and clear that they fully trust Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to lead them to the promised land, but that hasn’t been the case thus far.

Tatum is a rising star and one of the best young players in the NBA. However, he has a long history of shortcomings in the postseason, and some have questioned his character and leadership.

That’s why he wanted to set the record straight and let it be known that he’s not going to change his personality and be like Kevin Garnett, but that doesn’t mean he’s not a leader in his own way.

Jayson Tatum Talks About Being A Leader

“I’m never going to be Kevin Garnett,” Tatum told The Sports Messenger. “As much as people want me to be, that’s not who I am. The way I lead, the public may not ever see what I do.”

“When I need to, I make sure my voice is heard and I do it in my own way. I’m not going to be out there jumping up and down screaming. That’s just not my personality. As much as people want to talk about it and want me to be that, I’m not changing who I am. I lead in my own way. When I talk, everybody in that organization is going to listen. And whatever I say is always for the betterment of the team — and my teammates know that,“ he added.

So, as much as people want him to be more vocal or show more emotion, that’s simply not going to happen. There are many ways to be a leader, and Tatum has his own.