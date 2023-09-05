The Boston Celtics made all the headlines by signing Jaylen Brown to the largest contract extension in NBA history. And while most people didn’t think he was worthy of that much money, it’s not like they could do anything about it.

But signing Brown doesn’t necessarily mean he’s going to stay there throughout the course of his contract. They can always trade him if things go south or the right player becomes available.

With that in mind, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report put together a hypothetical trade that would get Donovan Mitchell in Boston, as he’s rumored to be on his way out of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Trade For Donovan Mitchell, But They Have To Give Up Jaylen Brown

(via Bleacher Report)

“The Trade: Brown, Payton Pritchard and 2024 first-round pick (top-four protected, via GSW) to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Donovan Mitchell

Boston would be in no rush to move Brown—which is just as well, since he can’t be traded before late January—but if it becomes obvious this core won’t capture the crown, then he’d become an obvious trade candidate.

The Shamrocks would need to move the 26-year-old for another star, and the security that comes with his contract could be coveted by Cleveland, which might be worried about Mitchell wanting out when he can reach free agency in 2025.

If the Celtics landed Mitchell, they’d have a wealth of shot-creation (and possibly enough passing) between him and Jayson Tatum. Tack on Kristaps Porziņģis to round out Boston’s new Big Three and the strong supporting cast it would have around that trio, and this could be the deal that finally helps Boston solve its championship puzzle.”

It’s worth noting that Mitchell was quite critical of racism during his days with the Utah Jazz, so chances are he might not want to go through the same by playing in Boston, given their fan base’s reputation. Then again, this could be his best shot at winning a ring.