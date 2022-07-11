Each former player has a particular name of who is the best NBA player of all-time, but this time one of the most emblematic players in the league said who was the best according to him.

Jerry West is one of the most emblematic players in the NBA, not only because of what he did and won during his pro career, but also because West is the silhouette of the NBA logo. But among other important things, West is one of the few executives with eight championships.

The Los Angeles Lakers will be forever grateful to West for everything he did during his executive career with the team, especially the ‘recruiting’ of two players who were key to the franchise, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal.

During his executive career with the Los Angeles Lakers, Jerry West won eight NBA Championship rings (1980, 1982, 1985, 1987, 1988, 2000, 2015, 2017) and was named NBA Executive of the Year twice (1995, 2004). .

Who is the best NBA player of all-time according to Jerry West?

During an event with the league, a reporter asked Jerry West who was the best NBA player of all-time to which West said: “...To me he epitomizes what I think is great in a basketball player. Someone who can play both ends of the court. His teams wins. In the last quarter, he’s going to be there…” Jerry West referring to Michael Jordan as the best of all-time.

Jerry West is currently an executive board member of the Los Angeles Clippers since 2017, before that job he had the same role but for the Golden State Warriors thus winning his 8th NBA Championship as executive.

Watch the video here: http://streamable.com/13koky