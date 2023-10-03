The Miami Heat swung for the fences and struck out again. They couldn’t get the Portland Trail Blazers to trade themDamian Lillard, missing on yet another big-name player.

Despite their evident shortage of talent and Tyler Herro’s injury, the Heat made it to the NBA Finals last season. Now, their roster for next season is even thinner at some positions.

Even so, Heat star Jimmy Butler seems unbothered by the fact that his team didn’t get Lillard, as he recently stated that he’s going to be him and the Milwaukee Bucks en route to a ring.

Jimmy Butler Says He’ll Beat The Bucks

“I’m happy for Dame to be somewhere where he’s wanted,” Butler said on NBA TV. “He has a chance to win a championship… I’m still going to be me. I’m gonna go beat Dame, Giannis, and Adrian Griffin on our way to a title.”

The Bucks are obviously the team to beat in the Eastern Conference now, and it’s hard to think of any team that could take them down in a seven-game series with Lillard in town.

But Erik Spoelstra’s team has always found a way to beat the odds and become competitive when the playoffs arrive, so we won’t be the ones placing our wagers against Butler and company.