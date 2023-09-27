Damian Lillard supposedly had chosen the Miami Heat as his next destination to play with Jimmy Butler. At first, the Portland Trail Blazers shut down any calls for a trade, but, in the last few weeks, they were looking for the ideal package.

Lillard was under contract until the 2026-2027 season. In 2022, he signed that two-year extension worth $225 million. Nevertheless, there were many doubts about his future considering the Blazers are still far away from being a contender.

Now, the final decision has been made. Damian Lillard wanted out of Portland with one team in mind: Miami. However, in a shocking turn of events, the Milwaukee Bucks are his new team in a championship caliber roster alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Jimmy Butler accuses the Bucks of tampering after trade for Damian Lillard

During the last few months, it seemed like it was the Miami Heat or nothing for Damian Lillard. Even the NBA threatened the star with a suspension if he refused to play for the Portland Trail Blazers or any other team.

That’s why, when the report of Lillard’s trade to the Milwaukee Bucks appeared on social media, Jimmy Butler couldn’t believe it. In fact, the leader of the Heat sent a very controversial message to the league.

“Yo NBA, man. Y’all need to look into the Bucks for tampering. Y’all do. I’m just going to put that out there. Y’all didn’t hear it from me but I heard it through somebody. I would look at that for tampering.”