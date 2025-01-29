LeBron James’ son, Bronny James, finally got his most significant opportunity in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers. After limited minutes in his first few appearances—averaging just two per game—Bronny logged a career-high 15 minutes on the court. Following the game, head coach JJ Redick offered his candid assessment of the young guard’s performance.

Just days earlier, Bronny had delivered a standout performance in the G League, dropping a career-high 31 points. That showing seemingly earned him a longer stint on the floor against the Philadelphia 76ers, but Redick admitted postgame that the rookie fell short of expectations.

“He didn’t play well,” Redick said bluntly when asked about Bronny’s extended playing time in the Lakers’ loss to Philadelphia. Still, the coach remains confident in the 19-year-old’s development, citing his progress with the South Bay Lakers.

“He’s been playing great in the stay-ready games and in the [G League]. I have confidence in him, but he didn’t showcase that at a high level tonight,” Redick added about Bronny.

Bronny James #9 stands by LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on January 28, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Redick praises Bronny’s effort despite challenges

Despite offering an honest assessment of Bronny’s overall performance, JJ Redick also highlighted the positives the young guard brought to the team in a tough matchup. “I just felt that on a back-to-back, Bronny gave us energy—especially after playing in the previous game and traveling with the team,” Redick said.

As Bronny continues to navigate his early NBA journey with the Lakers, his head coach is eager to see him showcase his skills at a high level in the G League. While the competition there is vastly different, there remains confidence in his potential and ability to develop throughout his NBA tenure.

However, the numbers didn’t fully reflect Redick’s expectations. Bronny went scoreless against the Sixers but contributed three rebounds and one assist in his 15 minutes on the floor to the Lakers. Whether he is ready to secure a more consistent role at the NBA level remains to be seen.

Bronny James addressed performance against Sixers

Bronny’s performance has sparked significant discussion on social media, with much of the commentary being critical. After the game, he spoke to the media, sharing his thoughts on his minutes and his progress after a challenging stretch. “I’m a lot more prepared now—coming back and staying ready after the G League,” James said.

With fans eager to see more from him, questions about his ability to make an impact at the professional level continue to circulate. His struggles have been evident, but his determination to improve remains a focal point of his journey.