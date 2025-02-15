NBA News: Stephen Curry’s teammate on the Warriors shares his feelings on being part of the Rising Stars Team

Golden State Warriors haven’t had the most dominant season in recent years, but they’ve still managed to secure representation at the NBA All-Star Weekend. Among the biggest surprises are two of Stephen Curry’s teammates—Trayce Jackson-Davis and Brandin Podziemski—who have earned their spots in the Rising Stars Challenge. Podziemski recently shared his thoughts on the opportunity.

“It’s been great. Great city to have it in. We have some of the most passionate fans in the NBA. Just to be able to put this uniform on for the second time in a row is just a blessing. The coaches around the league and my peers support me and chose me to play in this game,” Podziemski told Taylor Rooks of TNT in a pre-game interview.

Podziemski has faced his share of struggles this season, dealing with shooting inconsistencies and injuries that have disrupted his rhythm. Despite those setbacks, he earned a spot in the Rising Stars Challenge as an injury replacement for Cason Wallace. The Warriors rookie now finds himself competing under Team Tim Hardaway Sr.

Podziemski is averaging 9.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game—modest numbers, but impressive considering his role off the bench and his status as a rookie. Adding to the challenge, he’s been tasked with filling in for Stephen Curry at times, an incredibly difficult responsibility for any young player.

Brandin Podziemski #2 of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball against the Houston Rockets

Jackson-Davis embraces rising stars challenge

Meanwhile, Warriors center Trayce Jackson-Davis and his squad are advancing to the revamped NBA All-Star Game at Chase Center after winning the Rising Stars championship on Friday night. The rookie big man understands the challenge ahead, but he’s ready to embrace it.

“Steph, LeBron, KD? That’s a fair challenge,” Jackson-Davis said. “That’s a fair challenge for sure. I think everyone on our side is going to try and run. Run and gun. We got the youth on them.”

The Rising Stars will now face off against the league’s most seasoned superstars, setting up a must-watch battle. Jackson-Davis and his teammates will take on a star-studded squad led by Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant, along with Kyrie Irving (who replaced an injured Anthony Davis), Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard, James Harden, and Jaylen Brown.

The stage is set for an electrifying matchup between the league’s rising stars and some of the NBA’s most established veterans—a game that could serve as a launching pad for the next generation of talent.

