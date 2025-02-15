Trending topics:
Warriors’ Draymond Green unexpectedly calls out the NBA and its current state

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors delivered a harsh critique of today’s NBA.

By Emilio Abad

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to his three pointer during the first half against the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome
© Harry How/Getty ImagesDraymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to his three pointer during the first half against the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome

The current state of the NBA has drawn criticism from many, with some valid arguments. One of the most debated issues is the league’s increasingly uniform style of play, particularly the excessive reliance on three-point shooting. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green recently shared his thoughts on the modern game.

When asked if today’s style of play has become boring, Green didn’t hold back—his response is sure to make NBA Commissioner Adam Silver take notice. “Absolutely,” Green said, via theScore. He elaborated by contrasting the current era with the challenge of facing basketball savant LeBron James.

“Every possession is some kind of chess move,” the four-time All-Star said, per SB Nation’s Noa Dalzell. You don’t get that today in the NBA often… It’s just who can run fast, who can hit more threes. There’s no substance. So, I think it’s very boring.”

Green’s remarks are particularly interesting given that many critics blame the Warriors—and specifically Stephen Curry—for ushering in this era of three-point-heavy basketball. Their dynasty revolutionized the sport, making perimeter shooting the focal point of offensive schemes while limiting teams’ reliance on post play and intricate passing sequences. As a result, fans and analysts alike have lamented the decline of diverse offensive strategies, particularly low-post dominance and structured half-court play.

Kevin Durant #35, Draymond Green #23 and Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors react with Stephen Curry #30 against the Utah Jazz during Game Two of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals at ORACLE Arena on May 4, 2017 in Oakland, California.

Kevin Durant #35, Draymond Green #23 and Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors react with Stephen Curry #30 against the Utah Jazz during Game Two of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals

How Stephen Curry and the Warriors revolutionized the NBA

Led by Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors fundamentally changed the way basketball is played in the NBA. Before their rise, the league was dominated by inside scoring, post play, and mid-range jumpers. However, the Warriors’ embrace of three-point shooting, pace, and floor spacing completely reshaped offensive strategies. Curry’s unparalleled shooting range and ability to pull up from anywhere on the court forced defenses to extend beyond the arc, creating unprecedented spacing and opening the floor for his teammates.

Alongside Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, Curry’s Warriors shattered records, proving that three-point shooting could be the foundation of a dynasty rather than just a complementary tool. Beyond their shooting revolution, the Warriors redefined team basketball with their emphasis on ball movement, defensive versatility, and positionless play.

The Warriors’ success—winning four championships in eight seasons (2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022)—set a new standard for the league. Teams across the NBA have since prioritized three-point shooting, fast-paced offense, and versatile defenders, ushering in an era where spacing and perimeter efficiency reign supreme.

emilio abad
Emilio Abad

