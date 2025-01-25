Bronny James shares honest thoughts after career-high performance with the South Bay Lakers

Bronny James is steadily developing his game, splitting time between the Los Angeles Lakers and their G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, where he’s been earning more playing time. The Lakers are invested in the future of the NBA’s all-time leading scorer’s son, who recently notched a career-high 31 points in his latest outing.

After a slow start to the season, Bronny has begun to find his rhythm in the G League. He showcased his growth in a victory over Portland’s G League affiliate, the Rip City Remix, scoring 31 points on 10-of-22 from the field, while shooting 5-of-11 from three-point range. Despite not playing a G League game for nearly a month, Bronny has emerged as a key contributor for South Bay.

Following the game, Bronny opened up about his performance and shared his mindset as he balances his development in the G League with learning experiences in the NBA.

“I’m just trying to get my confidence back, that’s all,” Bronny told ESPN. “I’m just trying to go out, play my game, learn from every game. While I’m not playing in the G, learn from every Lakers game, learn from my vets, and keep trying to be myself. I’m happy with my results right now”.

Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers enters the game during a 119-102 Lakers win over the Atlanta Hawks at Crypto.com Arena. (Harry How/Getty Images)

“I am having fun. Any time I’m playing basketball, any time I’m out here breathing, any time I’m out here walking, I’m having fun,” James added. “I’m down to Earth, I’m grateful for everything that’s been given to me”.

Preparing for the NBA

The Lakers have a long-term plan for Bronny, aiming to maximize his potential and prepare him for his eventual role in the NBA. Bronny remains focused on his development and has a clear understanding of his goals.

“I try to get as much on-ball reps as I can because that’s what my main role will be in the NBA,” Bronny said. “So just trying to get as much reps as I can and being aggressive and playing the right way because that’s what the coaches want to see”.

A message from LeBron

In addition to delivering a strong performance, Bronny provided thoughtful reflections during his postgame comments, expressing gratitude for the opportunities he’s been given.

LeBron James, his father, shared his pride after the game. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), LeBron quoted Bronny’s postgame remarks and added a heartfelt message: “GRATEFUL OF YOU KID!!”. As Bronny continues to grow on and off the court, the Lakers and basketball fans alike are watching closely to see how his journey unfolds.