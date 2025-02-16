Where to watch Tottenham vs Manchester United live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Tottenham and Manchester United will square off in a Matchday 25 clash of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans in the USA will have several options to catch the action, either through TV broadcasts or streaming platforms. Here’s a breakdown of the kickoff times and viewing details.

Watch Tottenham vs Manchester United online in the US on Peacock Premium

Tottenham and Manchester United face off in a Premier League clash that may not carry title or relegation implications, but the stakes remain high. Both Big Six clubs have struggled this season, with Spurs sitting on 27 points and United at 29, both languishing in the bottom half of the table.

A victory would offer a morale boost for fans frustrated by a 2024/2025 season filled with more letdowns than highlights, making this matchup crucial for both sides looking to salvage some pride.

When will the Tottenham vs Manchester United match be played?

Tottenham will face off against Manchester United this Sunday, February 16, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 25. Kickoff is set for 11:30 AM (ET).

Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur – Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Tottenham vs Manchester United: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

How to watch Tottenham vs Manchester United in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Tottenham and Manchester United in the USA on Peacock Premium.