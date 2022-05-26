The Philadelphia 76ers center was watching the game and made the tweet, could Embiid be implying something?

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are in the middle of an exciting back and forth series, with the Celtics now up 3-2 in the Eastern Conference Finals. It’s hard to tell NBA pundits that, as many NBA beat writers believe the NBA playoffs to be uncompelling and lacking stories this year.

Well, the Philadelphia 76ers and NBA scoring champion provided a bit of hot sauce with a tweet regarding the lack of star power on the Miami Heat. Joel Embiid tweeted. “Miami needs another Star”, before that the five-time all-star asked his followers, “Is this series over or the Heat still got a chance?”.

Already many beat writers have read a lot into the tweet and that it could be speculation that Embiid may want a move to Miami after the Sixers were eliminated from the NBA Playoffs by the Heat in six games.

Joel Embiid tweets about the Miami Heat

After the tweet about Miami needing another star automatically fans began to answer Embiid with “don’t go”, “stay with us”, and even “get a trade” tweets. Sports Illustrated picked up on the tweet and even wrote a piece about the complementary relationship between Jimmy Butler and Joel Embiid and raised the question if the tweet was “future plans” by the Cameroonian.

After seeing some of the replies Embiid did tweet out “Ok y’all are stupid lmao” amid the speculation fans were making. Embiid is coming off of his best season with the Sixers and while coming up short this season Philadelphia does stand to be much more competitive next year with a few offseason acquisitions and putting behind them all the mess that was the situation with Ben Simmons.

This season Embiid averaged 30.6 points per game, 11 rebounds per game and played in 68 games. Doc Rivers’ team will now plan for next season as they look to further integrate James Harden into the team and look to make a further push in the post season.