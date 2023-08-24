As great a player as he is, LeBron James has always had — and will forever have — his fair share of detractors. And that includes NBA and Utah Jazz legend, John Stockton.

Stockton has become a bit infamous in NBA circles lately. His words on vaccination and whatnot have driven some younger fans away, regardless of his undeniable greatness on the court.

And now, Los Angeles Lakers fans might have another reason to dislike him, as he recently ripped LeBron for having so much influence in the team’s decision-making.

John Stockton Wouldn’t Want To Be Teammates With LeBron

“I don’t know what it’s like to sit in that front office and have things dictating to you like a plan, and it appears LeBron is,” Stockton said on the DNP-CD podcast.

“I don’t know for sure that he is, but it’d be maddening as a teammate to know that you can be expendable for one of his guys that he thinks he needs to play with. The iffiness it causes with the team, the iffiness that it causes upstairs,” Stockton added.

Even so, he might have a valid point right here. James’ leverage with his teams has often led to countless trades and roster overhauls, and that has to worry you if you’re one of his teammates.