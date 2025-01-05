NBA News: Embiid’s teammate reflects on growing team chemistry for the 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have navigated a challenging season thus far, dealing with injuries and an inconsistent start that left them searching for their rhythm. Despite these obstacles, the team has shown signs of a collective resurgence, boasting a 4-2 record over their last six games. This improvement can largely be attributed to the growing chemistry among their stars: Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George.

Paul George, a key veteran presence, has been open about the team’s progress during this pivotal stretch. “The injuries just haven’t been on our side, but I think we’re gelling. We’re starting to enjoy each other out on the floor. The stuff off the court is starting to trickle on the court, and that’s a great sign,” he shared after their latest road trip. He added, “We should have easily gone 5-1 this trip. But more than anything, we gelled, we bonded. It was just great for us to be together. Road trips are really where teams come out strong.”

This camaraderie has translated into improved performance on the court. Embiid continues to dominate with MVP-level impact, serving as the anchor on both offense and defense. Maxey’s development has been equally impressive; the young guard has begun to assert himself in critical moments, even as he adapts to increased responsibilities in tight games. Meanwhile, George’s leadership has been vital, both as a calming influence and a motivator, helping keep the team united as they navigate their challenges.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Still, the road ahead remains difficult. The 76ers sit at 14-19, one game behind the Chicago Bulls for the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference. While their upcoming three-game homestand against teams with losing records offers a chance to gain ground, their resilience will be tested when they face playoff-caliber opponents in the coming weeks.

Paul George 8 of the Philadelphia 76ers during their regular season NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday November 6, 2024 at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. Clippers defeat 76ers, 110-98.

Advertisement

The current situation of the 76ers

Maxey and George, in particular, will need to step up and lead when Embiid isn’t on the floor. Their ability to close out games, especially in high-pressure situations, will determine whether the team can sustain its recent progress. Philadelphia has won six of its last seven games with Embiid in the lineup, underscoring his importance but also highlighting the need for others to share the burden.

Advertisement

see also Warriors star Draymond Green addresses controversial flagrant foul call against the Grizzlies

For the 76ers to continue their upward trajectory, their success will hinge on the chemistry they’ve begun to build. George’s optimism, Embiid’s consistent brilliance, and Maxey’s rising star power must align as the team prepares for tougher challenges. If they can maintain their focus and stay healthy, Philadelphia could transform a rocky start into a promising NBA playoff run.