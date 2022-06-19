Juan Toscano-Anderson made history as the second Mexican player to clinch the NBA title. Check out all about his salary and net worth.

Juan Toscano-Anderson made every kid's dream into a reality in the NBA. After he got undrafted in 2015, Toscano made a move to Mexico's basketball league. Then, he moved a couple of times before he got include in a trainning camp with the Santa Cruz Warriors. In fact, he won the Mexican League right before he joined the Golden State Warriors.

Exactly it was until 2018 when he part of the Warriors' G League team. Toscano made it to two games in the 2018-19 season, then he got off again to the Mexico, when he started as a player for Fuerza Regia in Monterrey. He ended up as a champion in 2019.

Then, right after it he joined the Golden State Warriors for the 2019-20 season. In which he started in 13 games, in a more defensive role. Although he wasn't the best at it, Steve Kerr had confidence in him, so his numbers increased in the next two seasons. He went as high as 73 games played for the 2022 NBA Champions.

Juan Toscano-Anderson's contract

According to the specialized site Spotract, Juan Toscano-Anderson signed a 2-year deal worth $2,059,888 with the Golden State Warriors, including $358,295 guaranteed, and an annual average salary of $1,029,944. If the Warriors want him for the 2022-23 season, Toscano-Anderson will earn a base salary of $2,126,991, while carrying a cap hit of $2,126,991.

Juan Toscano-Anderson's net worth

According to numerous specialized websites, Juan Toscano-Anderson has multiple assets both physical and intangible that summed up is worth an estimate of $7 million dollars. Despite his current salary is below that number, it is important to remember he has played professional basketball overseas.