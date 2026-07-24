Kawhi Leonard investigation reportedly concludes, opening door for Clippers-Raptors trade

The Kawhi Leonard investigation reportedly concludes, paving the way for a potential trade from the Clippers to the Raptors.

One of the biggest topics in the NBA spotlight involves the controversial investigation surrounding Kawhi Leonard, which put the futures of Brandon Ingram and Gradey Dick on hold after they were traded. The deal sending the two-time Defensive Player of the Year to the Toronto Raptors was paused while the league dug deeper into the scandal involving him and the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to The Athletic, the third-party investigation into the controversy has officially ended. However, that does not mean the waiting period is over. The facts of the case have all been delivered, according to The Athletic’s Mike Vorkunov.

Now that the investigation has officially concluded, the league will review what has been discovered. The only step remaining is waiting for the league to render its final decision.

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The trade remains incomplete

Even with the investigation finalized, pending matters remain, meaning Leonard’s transaction is not yet complete. The deal sending Leonard to Toronto for Ingram and Dick remains stalled. Adam Silver and the NBA will have to decide whether the findings warrant penalties. If penalties are issued, the case will go to trial per the league’s Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

Kawhi Leonard of Los Angeles Clippers.

Currently, there is no timeline for when this matter will be resolved. Leonard, Ingram, and Dick may very well still be on the rosters of the teams they were traded from when training camp officially opens in October.

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This would create an awkward situation in which the players involved in the trade would be unable to report to their prospective new teams—a scenario that could impact team chemistry if they are eventually cleared to proceed with the transaction.

Why the NBA is investigating Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers

The league maintains strict rules governing contract distribution, including a cap on how much a team can spend on its roster. This specific rule is the one the Clippers are accused of violating with Leonard.

In 2022, the Clippers’ star forward signed a four-year endorsement deal worth $28 million with a company called Aspiration, which also included $20 million in company equity.

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Due to the circumstances surrounding his contract with the firm, the endorsement deal is being viewed as a potential case of salary cap circumvention. The allegation contends that the Clippers used the deal to pay Leonard more than his NBA contract specified, allowing the organization to funnel additional money to him without it counting against the league’s salary cap.