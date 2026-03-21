Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight, Mar. 21, for Clippers vs Mavericks at Intuit Dome?

The Los Angeles Clippers will face the Dallas Mavericks at Intuit Dome in the NBA regular season in a matchup that promises a high level, as they look to improve their position for the playoffs or play in, but a key question remains regarding the presence of Kawhi Leonard, who is currently listed as questionable on the injury report.

Leonard is listed as questionable with a left ankle sprain, putting the Clippers’ star forward in focus as the team looks to end a four-game losing streak and remain in the Play-In race. The Clippers enter the matchup at 34 36, ninth in the Western Conference, trying to regain momentum, while Dallas comes in at 23 47, 13th in the West, looking to snap a two-game losing streak.

The Clippers’ injury report makes Leonard’s status especially important. Injuries have ruled out Bradley Beal, while Bennedict Mathurin and Yanick Konan Niederhauser remain sidelined. Los Angeles cannot afford to lose another key piece as they fight to stay in the NBA Play-In picture.

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The importance of Kawhi Leonard

The Clippers enter the matchup at 34-36, ninth in the Western Conference, trying to regain momentum, while Dallas comes in at 23-47, 13th in the West, looking to snap a two-game losing streak. They turned their season around earlier in the month, climbing the standings and moving above .500. They now find themselves on a four-game losing streak, with Kawhi Leonard missing two of the last three games due to an ankle injury.

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Los Angeles Clippers.

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Kawhi Leonard has remained elite this season. Through 54 games, he is averaging 28.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists, while shooting 50.4 percent from the field, 38.3 percent from three, and 89.8 percent from the free throw line.

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In the last game he played, despite being visibly uncomfortable, Leonard led Los Angeles against the New Orleans Pelicans, and even though he finished with 25 points, eight rebounds and two steals in 29 minutes, the Clippers suffered their third consecutive loss.

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Mavericks are not in optimal form

For the Clippers, there is also some positive news, as Dallas is not arriving in the best condition. The Mavericks are dealing with key absences; Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively II are out, along with Brandon Williams, but they still have Cooper Flagg and Klay Thompson, who can make an impact.