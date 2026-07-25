2026 WNBA All-Star Game: Which players are on Team Coop and Team Spoon?

The 2026 WNBA All-Star Game brings together the league’s biggest names, but how were they split between Team Coop and Team Spoon? Here’s a complete look at the rosters that will take center stage in Chicago.

The 2026 WNBA All-Star Game will bring together the league’s biggest stars in a new draft format that celebrates the WNBA’s 30th anniversary. Hall of Famers Cynthia Cooper and Teresa Weatherspoon selected the two squads.

From established MVPs such as center A’ja Wilson and forward Breanna Stewart to rising stars including forward Angel Reese and guard Olivia Miles, the rosters feature a blend of proven veterans and the league’s brightest young talent.

The draft also split several teammates across opposing sides, adding another layer of intrigue to one of the most anticipated events of the WNBA season. Team Coop and Team Spoon are officially set…

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Who is on Team Coop? Full 2026 WNBA All-Star roster

Team Coop features Paige Bueckers, Breanna Stewart, Kelsey Mitchell, Natasha Howard, Gabby Williams, Angel Reese, Sonia Citron, Kahleah Cooper, Marina Mabrey, Dominique Malonga and Jackie Young.

The roster was selected by Hall of Famer Cynthia Cooper during the 2026 WNBA All-Star Draft, with Bueckers serving as the team’s captain after finishing as the leading vote-getter among fans.

Player Team Paige Bueckers (Captain) Dallas Wings Breanna Stewart New York Liberty Kelsey Mitchell Indiana Fever Natasha Howard Minnesota Lynx Gabby Williams Golden State Valkyries Angel Reese Atlanta Dream Sonia Citron Washington Mystics Kahleah Cooper Phoenix Mercury Marina Mabrey Toronto Tempo Dominique Malonga Seattle Storm Jackie Young Las Vegas Aces

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Who is on Team Spoon? Full 2026 WNBA All-Star roster

Team Spoon includes Caitlin Clark, A’ja Wilson, Olivia Miles, Jessica Shepard, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Jonquel Jones, Nneka Ogwumike and Courtney Williams.

Hall of Famer Teresa Weatherspoon assembled the roster during the televised All-Star Draft, building a team around several former MVPs and perennial All-Stars. The selected captain enters the event after another outstanding season.

Player Team Caitlin Clark (Captain) Indiana Fever A’ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces Olivia Miles Minnesota Lynx Jessica Shepard Dallas Wings Allisha Gray Atlanta Dream Rhyne Howard Atlanta Dream Jonquel Jones New York Liberty Nneka Ogwumike Los Angeles Sparks Courtney Williams Minnesota Lynx