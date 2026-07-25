Trending topics:
Bolavip Logo
SOCCER SCHEDULE
WNBA

2026 WNBA All-Star Game: Which players are on Team Coop and Team Spoon?

The 2026 WNBA All-Star Game brings together the league’s biggest names, but how were they split between Team Coop and Team Spoon? Here’s a complete look at the rosters that will take center stage in Chicago.

Paige Bueckers #5 of the Dallas Wings and Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever
© Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesPaige Bueckers #5 of the Dallas Wings and Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever

The 2026 WNBA All-Star Game will bring together the league’s biggest stars in a new draft format that celebrates the WNBA’s 30th anniversary. Hall of Famers Cynthia Cooper and Teresa Weatherspoon selected the two squads.

From established MVPs such as center A’ja Wilson and forward Breanna Stewart to rising stars including forward Angel Reese and guard Olivia Miles, the rosters feature a blend of proven veterans and the league’s brightest young talent.

+ Follow us

The draft also split several teammates across opposing sides, adding another layer of intrigue to one of the most anticipated events of the WNBA season. Team Coop and Team Spoon are officially set

Who is on Team Coop? Full 2026 WNBA All-Star roster

Team Coop features Paige Bueckers, Breanna Stewart, Kelsey Mitchell, Natasha Howard, Gabby Williams, Angel Reese, Sonia Citron, Kahleah Cooper, Marina Mabrey, Dominique Malonga and Jackie Young.

The roster was selected by Hall of Famer Cynthia Cooper during the 2026 WNBA All-Star Draft, with Bueckers serving as the team’s captain after finishing as the leading vote-getter among fans.

PlayerTeam
Paige Bueckers (Captain)Dallas Wings
Breanna StewartNew York Liberty
Kelsey MitchellIndiana Fever
Natasha HowardMinnesota Lynx
Gabby WilliamsGolden State Valkyries
Angel ReeseAtlanta Dream
Sonia CitronWashington Mystics
Kahleah CooperPhoenix Mercury
Marina MabreyToronto Tempo
Dominique MalongaSeattle Storm
Jackie YoungLas Vegas Aces
See also

Where is the 2026 WNBA All-Star Weekend taking place?

Who is on Team Spoon? Full 2026 WNBA All-Star roster

Team Spoon includes Caitlin Clark, A’ja Wilson, Olivia Miles, Jessica Shepard, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Jonquel Jones, Nneka Ogwumike and Courtney Williams.

Hall of Famer Teresa Weatherspoon assembled the roster during the televised All-Star Draft, building a team around several former MVPs and perennial All-Stars. The selected captain enters the event after another outstanding season.

PlayerTeam
Caitlin Clark (Captain)Indiana Fever
A’ja WilsonLas Vegas Aces
Olivia MilesMinnesota Lynx
Jessica ShepardDallas Wings
Allisha GrayAtlanta Dream
Rhyne HowardAtlanta Dream
Jonquel JonesNew York Liberty
Nneka OgwumikeLos Angeles Sparks
Courtney WilliamsMinnesota Lynx
Ariadna Pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Advertisement
Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions