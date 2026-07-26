Shaquille O’Neal defended LeBron James against ‘ring chasing’ days before 76ers move

Among so many critics, someone came forward to defend LeBron James following days before his announcement that he will play with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Shaquille O’Neal came out strong in defense of LeBron James just days before the superstar sent shockwaves through the league by joining the Philadelphia 76ers. Instead of faulting James for seeking another championship, O’Neal insisted that pursuing ultimate glory is exactly what top-tier athletes are supposed to do.

“I think he’s going to go somewhere he can win another ring,” O’Neal noted on July 21 speaking to Mona Kosar Abdi on Extra when assessing potential landing spots for the superstar. “Maybe Miami. Maybe Golden State. Maybe even Philly.”

“Once we’re done playing, we can never play again,” O’Neal said during the sit-down interview. “You never want to retire saying, ‘I should have done this. I should have done that.’” His remarks highlight how top contenders remain viable options for players like James, who is even willing to take a historic pay cut to play again.

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Why so many critics target LeBron James

“A lot of haters call it ring chasing,” O’Neal stated while dismantling the negative narrative. “But you’re supposed to chase rings. If you chase rings and accomplish getting them, that’s what we call greatness. Those who haven’t achieved greatness call it ring chasing because they haven’t achieved greatness.”

Shaquille O’Neal says LeBron James should chase another championship, not worry about the critics



“I think he’s going to go somewhere he can win another ring.”



“Maybe Miami. Maybe Golden State. Maybe even Philly.”



“Once we’re done playing, we can never play again.”



“You never… pic.twitter.com/pkQXAIiUIz — Isaac Bassey (@0xBassey) July 24, 2026

The persistent backlash against LeBron James, which includes harsh criticism from Charles Barkley, often stems from how he reshaped player empowerment in modern sports. When he made his high-profile move to the Miami Heat in 2010, critics argued that constructing powerhouse rosters diluted the traditional competitive drive of the league.

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Did LeBron James ever play on the same team as Shaquille O’Neal?

Yes, LeBron James and Shaquille O’Neal were actually teammates during the 2009–2010 NBA season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Cleveland signed the veteran center in an effort to provide James with interior size and championship experience during his first stint with the franchise.

Although the pairing generated massive media coverage and fan excitement, their time together was brief and plagued by injuries. O’Neal was near the end of his illustrious career, and the Cavaliers ultimately fell short in the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Boston Celtics, ending their single season as teammates.