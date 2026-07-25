Dylan Larkin trade rumors: Wild emerge as top landing spot for Red Wings captain

The Minnesota Wild have reportedly emerged as the frontrunner in a potential Dylan Larkin trade as the Detroit Red Wings captain's future remains uncertain.

The future of Dylan Larkin with the Detroit Red Wings remains one of the biggest offseason questions in the NHL, and a potential destination has reportedly started to emerge. According to Daily Faceoff’s Matt Larkin, the Minnesota Wild are considered the current “frontrunner” among teams interested in acquiring the Red Wings captain.

Larkin’s trade situation remains unresolved after the veteran center reportedly requested a move earlier this offseason. “Still, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to see it happening before training camp,“ Matt Larkin wrote, pointing to Detroit’s front office situation and salary-cap challenges among interested teams.

He also added, “For one, Detroit, uh, needs a GM in place to make the trade. Secondly: Larkin’s three-team list, which expanded to four with the Stars, consists of four teams who are seriously lacking in cap space at the moment, meaning they’d have to move some important players out to make a deal work. The Wild still seem like the frontrunner.”

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The Red Wings must first complete their front office plans before moving forward with any major trade discussions. With Larkin holding a no-trade clause, the process is also complicated by the limited number of teams he would accept as a destination.

Why are the Wild considered the frontrunner for Dylan Larkin?

After a former NHL GM questioned whether the Red Wings can repair their relationship with Dylan Larkin, Minnesota has emerged as the leading candidate because the Wild are among the teams believed to be on Larkin’s approved trade list. However, a deal would require additional moves, as several interested clubs currently have limited salary‑cap flexibility.

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Larkin’s reported list includes the Wild, Dallas Stars, Vegas Golden Knights, and Florida Panthers. The Stars were added later to the list, but the Red Wings still have fewer options because the center controls where he can be traded.

What is delaying a potential Larkin trade?

The Red Wings reportedly received a worrying update on Dylan Larkin after his trade request. The biggest obstacle is timing, as Detroit needs to finalize its front‑office structure before making a significant roster decision involving its captain. Even once that happens, interested teams may still need to clear salary‑cap space to build a realistic trade package.

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While Larkin could potentially expand his list of approved destinations, there is currently no indication that more teams have been added beyond Dallas. For now, the Red Wings and the rest of the NHL continue to wait for clarity on one of the offseason’s most significant potential moves.