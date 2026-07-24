LeBron James’ decision to join 76ers produces epic reaction from Caitlin Clark

LeBron James has officially chosen the Philadelphia 76ers, ending weeks of speculation about where he would continue his legendary NBA career after leaving the Los Angeles Lakers.

The move immediately transformed Philadelphia into one of the league’s biggest championship contenders. James is expected to join a star-studded lineup featuring Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown, and rookie standout VJ Edgecombe, creating one of the most talented rosters in the NBA heading into the 2026-27 season.

As expected, the announcement generated reactions across the basketball world. Players, analysts, and fans quickly weighed in on LeBron’s blockbuster decision, but one of the most memorable responses came from Caitlin Clark, who was speaking to reporters ahead of the WNBA All-Star Game in Chicago.

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Caitlin Clark reacts to LeBron James joining the 76ers

Cailtin Clark admitted she was surprised by LeBron’s choice, revealing that she had hoped to see him join a different contender. In a hilarious tone, the Fever star wanted to see the King with the Indiana Pacers.

“No way! I just pitched him for the Pacers. It didn’t get to him fast enough. The 76ers, wow. Selfishly, I wanted the Warriors because Steph and LeBron would have been absolutely insane together, but they have some serious talent on the 76ers. I thought he was going to go either Miami or Cleveland. So, that’s really shocking.”

Clark’s reaction quickly went viral across social media, with many fans enjoying her honesty and enthusiasm. Like many around the NBA, Caitlin expected LeBron to land with either the Miami Heat or the Cleveland Cavaliers, two teams that had been heavily linked to him throughout free agency.

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Instead, James opted for Philadelphia, instantly giving the 76ers one of the most star-powered starting lineups in the league and setting the stage for one of the most anticipated NBA seasons in recent memory.