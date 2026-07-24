Jonathan Kuminga reportedly set to join Lakers as Hawks choose Los Angeles over Cavaliers

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly land Jonathan Kuminga after the Atlanta Hawks prefer their proposal over that of the Cleveland Cavaliers for the upcoming NBA season.

Jonathan Kuminga is once again back at the center of attention this offseason, with his destination for the upcoming NBA season still uncertain. While the Cleveland Cavaliers have shown interest in the forward, it appears the Los Angeles Lakers possess a superior proposal.

According to ESPN’s Jed Fontaine, Jonathan Kuminga is a Los Angeles Laker, with an announcement from Shams Charania expected momentarily. The Atlanta Hawks ultimately preferred the Lakers’ package over the Cavaliers’ offer.

The move would make a major statement around the league, as the Lakers would end up pairing Kuminga with Luka Doncic to add more power to their roster. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are left empty-handed after LeBron James chose to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers.

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The Cavaliers were a strong option

If Kuminga were not to land with Los Angeles, it begs the question of who else the Lakers front office could target as a starter. The other option would be a stopgap piece in-house like Ziaire Williams or Matisse Thybulle.

Jonathan Kuminga reacts during an Atlanta Hawks game.

However, the Lakers eventually need to make some sort of move, as they currently have 16 guaranteed contracts on their books. For L.A., Jarred Vanderbilt and Dalton Knecht are two players consistently rumored in potential trades, but they do not have much value, if any, around the league.

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When Kuminga opted to wait for James, it felt like a play to get money elsewhere, and Cleveland may end up being that team. However, the Lakers remain in contact with Kuminga, demonstrating their interest as one of the top candidates, a scenario that is now closer than ever to becoming reality.

More details have surfaced, with general manager Rob Pelinka seemingly always keeping in contact with the former lottery pick as L.A. looks to bolster its frontcourt a bit more before this season kicks off in October.